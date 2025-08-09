Darrow Company Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

