Cynosure Group LLC Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $89,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $46,514,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $283.72 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

