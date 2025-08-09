Cynosure Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.