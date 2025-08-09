Cynosure Group LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

