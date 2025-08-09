Cynosure Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 419.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

