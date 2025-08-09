Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,163.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,319.28 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,313.69 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,658.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,792.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,032 shares of company stock worth $35,172,583 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

