CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8%

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.42 and a 1 year high of C$16.48.

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.