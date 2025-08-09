CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CSX by 34.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,919,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 487,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,221,000 after purchasing an additional 364,612 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 88.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 580,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 762,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 160.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

