Critical Review: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.5% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and UWM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00 UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. UWM has a consensus target price of $5.5417, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than UWM.

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and UWM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.43 $108.17 million $2.92 27.72 UWM $2.16 billion 3.36 $14.40 million ($0.13) -34.92

Walker & Dunlop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UWM. UWM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Walker & Dunlop pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. UWM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 9.27% 8.81% 3.40% UWM 0.48% -5.41% -0.71%

Risk and Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats UWM on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

