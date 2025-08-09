Critical Contrast: Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and AZZ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 0.97 $539.97 million $0.20 29.94 AZZ $1.58 billion 2.10 $128.83 million $8.63 12.78

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vestas Wind Systems AS pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AZZ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36% AZZ 16.40% 15.54% 7.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vestas Wind Systems AS and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 0 1 2 3.00 AZZ 0 2 5 1 2.88

AZZ has a consensus price target of $108.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZZ is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZZ beats Vestas Wind Systems AS on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers. It also provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.