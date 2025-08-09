Critical Analysis: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) versus Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -3.19% -2.82% Iamgold 40.61% 8.57% 5.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Iamgold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Iamgold $1.63 billion 2.65 $819.60 million $1.41 5.33

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Iamgold shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Iamgold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Athena Gold and Iamgold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iamgold 0 3 4 2 2.89

Iamgold has a consensus price target of $8.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Iamgold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Iamgold beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

