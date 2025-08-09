Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,970.94 ($26.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.95). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($31.74), with a volume of 18,044 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.64) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Craneware in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($37.66) price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,970.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

