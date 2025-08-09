Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Crane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

