Covestor Ltd Sells 1,693 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.