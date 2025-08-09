Covestor Ltd Sells 137 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.63. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

