Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

