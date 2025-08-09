Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VYM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

