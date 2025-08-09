Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,098 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.