Cormark Has Negative Outlook for TSE:FFH FY2026 Earnings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $225.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $275.37. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,742.86.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,365.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,412.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,191.90. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,459.66 and a 12 month high of C$2,521.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,431.86, for a total value of C$525,281.76. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total transaction of C$1,752,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19 shares of company stock valued at $45,878 and have sold 2,424 shares valued at $5,746,799. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

