Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.45 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.39). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 233,200 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.45.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 632.25%.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.