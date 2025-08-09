Contrasting SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SUMCO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO 2.53% 2.48% 1.39% THK 2.02% 1.96% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO $2.62 billion 1.12 $131.19 million $0.67 24.94 THK $2.33 billion 1.56 $68.90 million $0.23 61.04

This table compares SUMCO and THK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SUMCO has higher revenue and earnings than THK. SUMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SUMCO has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SUMCO and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO 0 0 0 0 0.00 THK 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

SUMCO beats THK on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMCO

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

