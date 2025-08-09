Contrasting Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group -3.53% -85.43% -4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accelleron Industries and Alta Equipment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alta Equipment Group 0 1 2 2 3.20

Dividends

Alta Equipment Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Accelleron Industries.

Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alta Equipment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alta Equipment Group pays out -10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Alta Equipment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group $1.88 billion 0.14 -$62.10 million ($2.23) -3.47

Accelleron Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alta Equipment Group.

Summary

Alta Equipment Group beats Accelleron Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Free Report)

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.