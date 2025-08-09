Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,774,407 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,321,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,774,407 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $299,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,529,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 907.4% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $30,700,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

