Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 62,266 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.12, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

