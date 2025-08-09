Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,242,918 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242,918 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $444,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 222.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.32%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

