Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $164.06 Million Position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,019,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,645,979 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of Kinross Gold worth $164,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 561,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 2,438,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,419,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after buying an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 1,952,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

