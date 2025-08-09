Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 167,285 Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Zai Lab worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,598 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

ZLAB stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.03. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $96,647.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,874.52. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,171.26. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

