Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 14,312 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Qifu Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,550,000 after purchasing an additional 648,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 258,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 10,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

