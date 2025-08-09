Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,890 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of ATS worth $49,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ATS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,449,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in ATS by 4,285.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 2,486,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 2,429,700 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,635,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ATS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,200,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ATS by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,156,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 280,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. ATS Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

