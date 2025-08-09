Condor Capital Management Sells 3,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

