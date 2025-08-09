Condor Capital Management Invests $690,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,602. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

