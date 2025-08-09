Condor Capital Management Has $52.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $52,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $459.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.