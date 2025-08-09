Condor Capital Management Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,290,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after buying an additional 258,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 159,211 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.