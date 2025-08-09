Condor Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. The company has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

