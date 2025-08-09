Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.78 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.51). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 185.09 ($2.49), with a volume of 580,174 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.69.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

