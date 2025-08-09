Comparing Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Johnson & Johnson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.14 $17.12 billion $6.49 12.44 Johnson & Johnson $88.82 billion 4.70 $14.07 billion $9.35 18.55

Volatility and Risk

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Johnson & Johnson. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Merck & Co., Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 1 2.35 Johnson & Johnson 0 9 9 2 2.65

Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $107.4375, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus price target of $174.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Profitability

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 25.79% 41.05% 16.55% Johnson & Johnson 25.00% 32.49% 13.00%

Dividends

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Johnson & Johnson pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson & Johnson pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Merck & Co., Inc. on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a portfolio of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision categories. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson, and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1887 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

