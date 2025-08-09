Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Brian E. Lane Sells 10,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $692.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $718.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

