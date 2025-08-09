Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $65,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.