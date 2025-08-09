CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

