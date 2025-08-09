Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

