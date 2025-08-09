Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $305,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.13% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIM. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 156.36% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Furlong sold 193,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $826,074.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 416,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,852.11. This represents a 31.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

