Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $700,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,559,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

