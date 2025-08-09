Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $86,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 152.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morton Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7%

C opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

