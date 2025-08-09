Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

