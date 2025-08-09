Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CINF opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.