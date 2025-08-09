Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.