Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 357.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Garmin Trading Up 1.6%

GRMN opened at $232.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.29 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

