Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital downgraded Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $149.61 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

