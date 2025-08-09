Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $156.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $158.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.