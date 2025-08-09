Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $509.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MSI opened at $454.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.20 and a 200-day moving average of $427.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 143.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

